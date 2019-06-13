Medical Marketing & Media, known as MM&M, May 1 announced its latest Top 40 Healthcare Transformers, with several Indian Americans named among the group.
From their work with in-house innovation hubs to their adventures in the VC world and government, members of the fifth class of Healthcare Transformers continue to redefine the industry’s relationship with technology, the media outlet said.
Among the group of transformers named are Shameet Luhar, Dr. Maulik Majmudar, Mahesh Naithani, Nandini Ramani, Punit Soni, Yuri Sudhakar and Ajit Verghese.
Luhar founded Vheda Health, for which he serves as the CEO. He founded the company because, he notes, “Chronic conditions are fueling a cost strain on our system worldwide, which is being driven by hospitalizations, ER visits, and deaths, all of which are preventable.”
The company has turned its focus toward making it easier for chronically ill patients to monitor and improve their health.
Vheda works with Medicaid and Medicare health plans to decrease medical expenses and improve compliance with their mobile care management platform, enabling patients to manage chronic conditions in real-time.
Participating patients receive Vheda care packages, which are customized based on condition. If a certain data point is higher or lower than an acceptable threshold, an alert is triggered; the health plan and physician can then work with the patient to address the situation before it escalates, MM&M said.
By automating care plan compliance, Vheda believes its mobile care intervention platform saves payers $17,175 per member per year.
Majmudar is the chief medical officer at Amazon. Majmudar began his MM&M profile interview with a simple observation. When asked why Silicon Valley is hiring so many cardiologists, he notes, “If you look at technological innovation over the years, cardiovascular medicine — above and beyond any other specialty — has probably seen the most, spanning all the way from new devices and diagnostics to clinical trials.”
He also cites awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer globally as well as cardiologists’ deep familiarity with the core parameters of physiology.
Naithani is the founder and chair at Pharmaspectra. His dream of creating a comprehensive resource for scientific information began 16 years ago, when he started collecting all publicly available abstracts from global medical conferences.
Today, Pharmaspectra’s online repository of medical science information includes 16 million meeting presentations, 28 million publication abstracts and 417,000 clinical trial results. The company provides automated solutions that contextualize and analyze scientific evidence for 18 of the top 25 pharmaceutical firms in the world, MM&M said.
Pharmaspectra’s breakout product is its Share of Scientific Voice platform, used by pharma companies to identify when a drug or medical message is gaining prominence within medical science literature. It tracks the uptake of medical messaging on social media, as well as in or around journals, conferences, presenters and authors.
Naithani previously founded and sold two companies, Patient Care International and HCI.
Ramani is the chief operating officer at Outcome Health. She joined point-of-care mainstay Outcome Health in 2017 and leads the company’s product and operations functions. During allegations that the company fraudulently misled clients about campaign performance in late 2017, she was tasked with leading the organization through the turmoil as interim CEO, the MM&M bio notes.
Ramani worked with lenders and investors to move the organization forward with the appointment of six new board members and the hiring of a new CEO. She oversaw all business functions as the sole member of the executive leadership team until others came on board in spring 2018.
In the wake of the company’s troubles, Ramani and her team have instigated rigorous platform and campaign audit standards. Outcome has also developed four new device labs that can detect anomalies to ensure campaigns are running across the company’s various hardware and software configurations as intended, the bio said.
Prior to her tenure at Outcome Health, Ramani served as VP of engineering at Twitter, led Oracle’s $320 million Java business unit and served as senior director of the client software group at Sun Microsystems.
Soni is the CEO and co-founder of Suki, an AI- and voice-enabled digital assistant for physicians that is designed to decrease the amount of time they spend entering data into their computers. It employs a combination of voice commands to create a clinically accurate note that is pushed into an EHR.
Launched by Soni and his partner, Karthik Rajan, in May 2018, Soni says first-year pilot programs across multiple specialties show up to a 70 percent reduction in the amount of time physicians spend on notes, the profile notes.
And the platform is getting smarter: Suki has partnered with three different EHR systems and seven medical specialties. In March, the company announced its most recent deal, this one with not-for-profit Sutter Home, a network of 60,000 physicians, employees and volunteers in northern California. Sutter will introduce Suki in three clinical practice areas: primary care, dermatology and orthopedics, it said.
Soni was an adviser to a number of tech startups prior to founding Suki. He also spent 10 years at Google and its subsidiary Motorola Mobility and served as chief product officer at Flipkart, MM&M said.
Sudhakar serves as the CEO at Geneva Health Solutions. Sudhakar drives the mission and strategy of Geneva Health Solutions, which markets a proprietary cloud-based platform that aggregates patients’ cardiac data from pacemakers and defibrillators and allows physicians to remotely monitor results through a single portal.
The platform’s goal is to improve clinical efficiency, workflow, compliance and patient care for cardiology practices, it said.
Founded by a team of cardiologists and technologists, Geneva generated approximately $6 million in revenue in 2018. In early 2019, BioTelemetry, a remote and wireless medical technology company, announced plans to acquire Geneva for $65 million in cash plus earn-out payments.
Prior to working at Geneva, Sudhakar served as VP of sales at Anakam, an internet security company. He also held product and sales roles at Microstrategy, Siebel, Oracle and Symantec.
Verghese is the general partner and founder of Humble Ventures. The seeds for his thoughts about healthcare were planted a decade ago when he founded GoodEatsFor.Me, which provided social media analytics for the hospitality industry. The company’s primary aim was to help establishments make sense of the copious data generated by their customers across a range of social channels.
Helping health organizations focus on those problems has become one of the primary specialties of Verghese’s current company, Humble Ventures. The firm aims to be the connective tissue between health companies both large and small and academic/research institutions, the investment community, nonprofits and, well, pretty much anyone else interested in driving change. The company also counts working with diverse entrepreneurs among its missions, the MM&M profile said.
After earning his MBA at Babson, Verghese founded a video-intensive service designed to reorient the recruiting process for high school athletes and coaches. GoodEatsFor.Me came next, with Verghese exiting the venture in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.