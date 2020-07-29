SAN FRANCISCO – Intel has started a major shake-up of its technology organization and executive team and its chief engineering officer, Venkata (Murthy) Renduchintala, is leaving the company on Aug. 3.
Renduchintala's departure comes after the company delayed the rollout of its 7-nanometer chips by six months, which pushes the release date to late 2022 or early 2023.
The company had initially planned on releasing the 7nm processors in 2021's fourth quarter, but during an earnings call last week, the firm announced it had to delay the technology due to low yield rates in the chip manufacturing process.
Renduchintala, who also holds the position of group president of the Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group at Intel Corporation, has been in charge of almost all of the company's hardware.
On July 27, Intel CEO Bob Swan announced changes to the company's technology organization and executive team "to accelerate product leadership and improve focus and accountability" in process technology execution.
The TSCG division has now been split up into five separate teams, whose leaders will report directly to the Intel CEO.
Intel poached Renduchintala from Qualcomm in 2015. Before joining Intel, the Indian American executive spent nearly 12 years at Qualcomm.
According to a report in The Verge, the Intel CEO last week discussed the possibility of the company abandoning the practice of manufacturing its own chips.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: According to his bio by Intel, Renduchintala holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, a Ph.D. in digital communications and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Bradford in England.
(0) comments
