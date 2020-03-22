The International Business School of Washington, a U.S.-based educational institute, made its global foray with a fashion and business school in Bangalore and Dubai.
The International Business School of Washington is an institution deeply dedicated to the mission of growing students with “Indian Values, Global Vision.”
The school aims to integrate academic excellence with value education and respect for India’s rich cultural heritage.
The institution has been set with the objective of growing global leaders, while preserving and appreciating Indian roots, according to a news release.
“Today children in India are growing in a challenging and demanding environment. IBSW provides a safe platform and intellectually challenging environment that empowers students to embody self-confidence and become inspired learners to thrive in the 21st century,” IBSW president Vinay Lamba said in a statement. “Also a strong requirement today is to simultaneously weave a firm moral fiber in the students’ personality.
