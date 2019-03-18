Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, Feb. 26 announced the winners of it 2018-2019 Aarohan Social Innovation Awards.
The Aarohan Awards were established with a vision to recognize and reward individuals, teams or NGOs that are developing unique solutions for the social sector that have the potential to positively impact the underprivileged in India, at scale, the Foundation said in a news release.
The Foundation identified winners across six award categories, including Healthcare, Rural Development, Destitute Care, Women’s Safety & Empowerment, Education & Sports and Sustainability.
The winners were selected from a pool of more than 900 submissions by a distinguished jury of academics and business executives.
“The Aarohan Social Innovation Awards were conceived as a means of creating impactful change at scale, by encouraging people to address social challenges in India. All the winners have showcased this spirit at the core of their creations and we are proud to recognize their efforts,” foundation chair Sudha Murthy said in a statement.
“I would like to congratulate not just the winners, but each and every one of the 906 participants who are working tirelessly across the length and breadth of India to create social innovations with the aim of making a difference. Infosys Foundation is committed to providing continued encouragement for such innovations and help scale their impact to change lives of those in need,” Murthy added.
Among the platinum award winners were Prashant Gade from Madhya Pradesh, for developing a low-cost myo-electric prosthetic arm called ‘Inali Arm,’ in the healthcare category; and Khushwant Rai and Anjali Khurana from Punjab, for creating an affordable personal braille printer in the education category. Platinum Award Winners receive prize money of Rs 30 lakhs.
Gold Award winners, receiving prize money of Rs 20 lakhs, include Mayur Ramrao Ladole, Gaurav Ghanshyam Dastane and Nilesh Lakshman Jadhav from Maharashtra, for a novel water-disinfecting hand pump, in the sustainability category; and Samagra Empowerment Foundation from Maharashtra, for its ‘SmartLoo’ platform, in the Women’s Safety & Empowerment section.
Receiving a prize of Rs 15 lakhs as Silver Award winners were Sumanth Mudaliar and Vishrut Gaurangkumar Bhatt from Gujarat, for ‘Handicare’, a mobility device for the specially-abled, in the Destitute Care category; and Aakash Bhadana, Vasu Kaushik and Rahul Gupta from Haryana for ‘Caeli’, a smart automated drug delivery and anti-pollution mask for respiratory patients, in the healthcare category.
Sharwan Kumar Bajya from Rajasthan, for ‘Wider’, an affordable weed removal machine that processes weed into green manure, of the rural development category; and Sanskriti Dawle from Karnataka, for developing ‘Annie’, an audio tactile device to address low braille literacy in India, in the education category, were among the Bronze Award winners earning Rs 10 lakhs.
Saathi Pads from Gujarat, for making 100 percent biodegradable and compostable sanitary pads from banana fiber, in sustainability; Chirag Bhandari, Siddharth Gala and Kavya Ananth from Maharashtra, for ‘Yelo Bag’, a school bag designed to convert into a writing desk, in education; Karibasappa MG, Dayananda K and Anil Kumar MK, from Karnataka, for developing a solar insect trap that reduces the usage of chemical pesticides in agriculture, in rural development; and Ajinkya Vikas Dhariya from Maharashtra, for developing ‘PadCare’, a decentralized sanitary pad sterilization, segregation and disposal unit, in women safety and empowerment, were among the Jury Special Mentions, winning Rs 5 lakhs.
To help incubate and scale their innovations, the platinum and gold award winners are also eligible for an 8-week residential mentorship at IIT Hyderabad, costs of which will be jointly sponsored by IIT Hyderabad and the Infosys Foundation.
