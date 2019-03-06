NEW DELHI — Passengers traveling by India’s national carrier Air India will continue to hear the nationalist chants of “Jai Hind” after every announcement, a senior Air India official said March 4.
The official said the operations directive, which was first issued to the cockpit crew in 2017, has been in “continuous implementation.”
The only change now, sources said, is that such chants will also be applicable to other cabin crew members.
The national carrier has reportedly issued a separate advisory that mandates all crew members of Air India to announce “Jai Hind” at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and with much fervor.
But it needs to be seen if “Jai Hind” will be announced after every small announcement or restricted to the initial greeting of passengers and before signing off.
“The operational directive has been re-issued by the department concerned keeping in mind the role of the carrier’s responsibility in nation-building. It will be strenuously adhered to,” the official told IANS.
During his first stint as Air India’s chairman and managing director, Ashwani Lohani, had issued a similar directive, asking pilots and co-pilots to say “Jai Hind” after every announcement. The directive came in 2017 and has been in force since then.
As of 2019, Air India, with a fleet of 160 aircrafts, flies to a total of 122 destinations, including 78 domestic and 44 international destinations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.