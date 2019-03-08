When it comes to real estate in Southern California, one of the great options for your real estate transactions is Joe Mathai-led companies My City Financial and Prime California Realty, based in Artesia, Calif.
Mathai’s financial company, established in 1994, is celebrating its 25-year anniversary this year, and really, it all came about when Mathai had a chance meeting while he was working at UPS.
“A well-known broker came to our package hub in 1993 seeking better pricing on shipping about 200 eight-track marketing packages of his real estate firm,” Mathai told India-West.
“At that time he was impressed the way I handled a tough and sensitive issue and made it into a win-win situation for everyone,” the Cal State University-Fullerton graduate (bachelor’s in accounting/finance) said.
That meeting led to the broker inviting Mathai, a California state licensed broker and mortgage loan officer, to his office to show him the potential of the real estate industry.
“After receiving a severance from UPS, the community encouraged me to explore accounting and become their source,” Mathai recalled. He said he enjoyed meeting and talking to people, so he felt that the financing part of the real estate industry would better suit his education background and be that resource to the community.
The long-running company was born.
“Never did I imagine that this beautiful journey would lead me to meeting and helping so many families with their real estate sales and financing,” Mathai said.
My City Financial funds on all real estate financing from residential, commercial, and apartment loans.
Prime California Realty, which launched in 1997, handles all real estate sales, leasing, and property management.
Mathai said the success of the financial company led to many of his loan customers – who were purchasing homes and did not have a realtor representing them – asking him if he could hire real estate agents so that they can be represented by his firm.
“They knew that being the broker, I would oversee all transactions and ensure that my agents would ensure the most professional fiduciary relationship with them,” Mathai explained. “So with that, we opened up Prime California Realty and to this date have the original agents that joined my firm.”
Opening this company from the success of the other is something he considers among his most proud accomplishments.
“Excitingly, we are expanding in different cities and counties represented by newer agents joining our firm,” he added. “By opening the real estate division, it opened up many opportunities not only on sales and leasing but property management duties on rental investments owned by many of our clients.”
His companies, which have touted an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau since 1994, have managed to weather the storm of three separate real estate crashes – in 1994, 1997 and 2008 – that have upended the real estate industry, but not Mathai’s companies.
“My father always told me to do be attentive to your customer needs and do accordingly as you would want the same professional service to be given for your family. This motto has not changed to this day,” the Indian American business owner told India-West. “My customers have truly become my friends and adore all my staff and agents. Furthermore, I have met so many wonderful industry professionals who I have the utmost respect for and in turn maintained good relationships with everyone.”
In achieving the 25-year milestone, Mathai said he is “thankful to God” for keeping him focused and blessing him with a plethora of opportunities to meet many families throughout the state that supported him and referred him to their own families.
“In fact, now I am doing loans for many of their children who bought homes,” he noted.
Mathai said the industry has taught him so much, especially through the lean years during the crashes.
“I knew my vigor and strong work ethics and that as the years passed, I began to educate myself more in depth and study the industry wholeheartedly, which allowed me not only to be the main resource for the community but to lead my employees in following state mandated laws and regulations,” Mathai said, adding that he had to be focused and anticipate market changes so that he could be responsible to lead the change for his staff in the right direction.
Going forward, Mathai said the hope is that in the near future his company will represent many asset managers in selling their distressed properties.
His firm has extensively been interviewed and has met strict guidelines including certifications to sell bank owned properties, he said.
Additionally, the company is looking for both part time and full-time real estate agents to join the firm and to be trained thoroughly in representing prospective buyers and sellers.
“The economy has changed significantly with rates increasing and affordability factor being challenged at all income levels,” he said. “Through my industry experience, I can strongly say that there is no doubt a correction and possibly a soft recession is due to happen based on current economic challenges. This will surely affect the real estate and mortgage industry.”
More information on My City Financial can be found on www.mycityfinancial.com or by calling (866) 219-7773. More information on Prime California Realty is available at www.primecalrealty.com or by calling (866) 658-3626.
