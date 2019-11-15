The Infosys Science Foundation Nov. 7 announced the winners of the Infosys Prize 2019, with Indian American Anand Pandian among those honored.
Pandian, a professor in the anthropology department at Johns Hopkins University’s Krieger School of Arts & Sciences, was the winner of the Social Sciences category.
Pandian won the award for his imaginative work on ethics, selfhood and the creative process, according to Infosys.
Pandian's research encompasses several themes such as cinema, public culture, ecology, nature and the theory and methods of anthropology, it said.
His writing pushes the boundaries of how anthropologists render into words the worlds they encounter. His work breaks new ground, the release added.
In total, awards were given in six categories – engineering and computer sciences, humanities, life sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences, in addition to social sciences.
The prize celebrates the success of the recipients in science and research by recognizing their achievements in each category, Infosys said.
The prize for each category comprises a pure gold medal, a citation and a prize purse of $100,000, or its equivalent in rupees, this year.
A panel of accomplished jurors comprising renowned scholars and professors shortlisted the winners of Infosys Prize 2019 from 196 nominations. With a history of awarding some of the best talent, who have earned prestigious international honors like Fields Medal and the Nobel Memorial Prize more recently, the ISF believes that this year’s winners too will leave an indelible impression in their domains, the foundation said.
The Infosys Prize not only recognizes these outstanding researchers and celebrates their achievements, but in doing so, creates role models who will encourage young minds to explore science as a career option, it said.
“The Infosys Prize continues to recognize exemplary work in scientific research and enquiry. Many Infosys Prize laureates have gone on to contribute significantly in key areas like healthcare, genetics, climate science, astronomy and poverty alleviation, amongst other things,” S.D. Shibulal, co-founder of Infosys Limited and president of the foundation, said. “Their work has immediate implications for the human race and the planet. We hope it catalyzes social development.”
Elaborating on the importance of fundamental research at the event, N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys and foundation trustee, said, “We should start helping our youngsters pursue fundamental research enthusiastically. They should be encouraged and equipped to become contributors to solving huge problems that confront us every day. I want India to be a place where discovery and invention happen every month.”
In addition to Pandian, five individuals were also honored with a 2019 Infosys Prize.
The Infosys Prize 2019 for Engineering and Computer Science was awarded to Sunita Sarawagi, institute chair professor of computer science and engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology at Mumbai, for her research in databases, data mining, machine learning and natural language processing, and for important applications of these research techniques.
The Infosys Prize 2019 for Humanities was awarded to Manu V. Devadevan, assistant professor at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, for his original and wide-ranging work on pre-modern South India.
The Infosys Prize 2019 for Life Sciences is awarded to Manjula Reddy, chief scientist at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad for her groundbreaking discoveries concerning the structure of cell walls in bacteria.
The Infosys Prize 2019 for Mathematical Sciences was awarded to Siddhartha Mishra, a math professor at ETH Zürich, for his outstanding contributions to applied mathematics, particularly for designing numerical tools for solving problems in the real world.
The Infosys Prize 2019 for Physical Sciences was awarded to G. Mugesh, professor at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore’s Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, for his seminal work in the chemical synthesis of small molecules and nanomaterials for biomedical applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.