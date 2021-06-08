The Tampa Bay Business Journal recently recognized Julie Patel as a 2021 CFO of the Year honoree.
Patel, who holds an MBA degree, is the chief financial officer of the Central Florida Behavioral Health Network.
“Congratulations Julie Patel on being named an honoree for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2021 CFO of the Year awards! We’re proud of the hard work you do!” the company said in a Facebook post.
Along with serving as CFO, the Indian American has helped with its human resources functions as it transitioned from in-house staff to agency support during 2020, the media outlet said in a report.
The company also renegotiated all contracts for its network service providers to include telemedicine and telephonic services rates. Her role also included acquiring personal protection equipment for its network of subcontracted providers and staff at no cost through federal and state funding. She also managed the entire distribution effort, the Journal added.
In addition, she oversaw the complete transition of all staff to remote work, which included acquiring, managing, and issuing remote equipment to perform the work, including obtaining remote work environments like Teams and Zoom, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.