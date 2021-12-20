Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., a Redwood City, Calif.-based company pioneering novel technologies and therapeutics in gene therapy, Dec. 20 announced the appointment of Neera Ravindran, M.D., M.B.A., as Chief Financial Officer.
“As we embrace this period of rapid growth at Kriya, we are thrilled to welcome Neera to our team,” said Shankar Ramaswamy, M.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kriya Therapeutics, according to a press release from Business Wire.
“As a physician who has previously been an investor, an equity research analyst, and an investor relations leader for both large and SMID cap biotech companies, Neera brings a unique 360-degree perspective to the company,” said Ramaswamy.
“Her significant capital markets expertise will be essential to Kriya as we continue to grow, build awareness, and work towards realizing our mission of revolutionizing the gene therapy field through improvements in design, development, and manufacturing.”
Ravindran joins Kriya from Vir Biotechnology where she served as vice president, head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications. While at Vir, the Indian American executive led the company’s investor relations program, as well as scientific and strategic communications efforts, during a period of rapid growth and evolution as the company successfully discovered, developed, and brought to market a leading monoclonal antibody to combat COVID-19, raised $345 million in an S-1 follow-on offering, and grew from under $2 billion to $7 billion in market capitalization.
Previously, Ravindran was head of Investor Relations at North America at Roche/Genentech where she developed and executed the company’s North American investor relations strategy, including the American Depository Receipt program. Prior to that, she was vice president of Investor Relations & Strategic Planning at The Medicines Company, where she led the organization’s investor relations program through multiple corporate development and FDA milestones, including four new product approvals and commercial launches, two company acquisitions, and multiple equity and debt financings.
Ravindran completed her medical education at the Kasturba Medical College in Mangalore, India and earned an M.B.A. from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, India. She also has a Ph.D. (International Business) from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
“Kriya’s mission to expand the reach of gene therapy and make this emerging modality more accessible to patients resonates deeply with me. I’m excited to join this dynamic and talented team as it advances its deep and diversified pipeline of innovative gene therapies in multiple therapeutic verticals, including in ophthalmology, oncology, and metabolic disease,” said Ravindran. “I look forward to helping lead Kriya through its continued evolution as a fully integrated gene therapy company.”
Kriya also has offices in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.
