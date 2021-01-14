Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, seen speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 Feb. 28, 2020 in Maryland, said, “The U.S. Department of Labor is taking these steps to strengthen wage protections, address abuses in visa programs, and protect American workers from being undercut by cheaper foreign labor.” But Indian American immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta told India-West: “The Labor Department has tried to be reasonable, but it is still out of whack. They have skewed prevailing wages and artificially inflated them so that employers will have to pay higher than market wages.” (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)