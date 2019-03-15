Gregory Handloser has filed a lawsuit against India-based outsourcing giant HCL, claiming the company discriminates in hiring practices by favoring Indian employees. The lawsuit also alleges that HCL is gaming the H-1B visa system by applying for far more of the highly-coveted visas than it actually needs. Handloser was part of a class action lawsuit in 2013 against Infosys, which claimed that the India-based company similarly favored its Indian employees. Seen above is a front view of HCL Technologies' Noida SEZ campus. (Wikimedia.org photo)