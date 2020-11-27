A federal judge in California Nov. 18 granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ pattern and practice of arbitrarily denying H-1B nonimmigrant employment-based petitions for market research analyst positions filed by businesses in the United States.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Northern District of California by the American Immigration Council, the American Immigration Lawyers Association, and the law firms Van Der Hout LLP, Joseph & Hall P.C., and Kuck Baxter Immigration LLC.
It seeks to rein in the unlawful adjudication practice USCIS uses in determining whether a market research analyst job qualifies as a “specialty occupation,” according to a news release.
The lawsuit also points to the agency’s misinterpretation of the Occupational Outlook Handbook—a publication of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics that profiles hundreds of occupations in the United States’ job market, it said.
The H-1B visa category allows employers to petition for highly educated foreign professionals to work in “specialty occupations” that require at least a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent in a specific specialty. U.S. employers seeking highly educated foreign professionals submit their petitions to USCIS, according to the release.
“This ruling is an important victory as we can now ask the court to take action, in a single lawsuit, that will benefit hundreds of American businesses and the market research analysts they sought to employ,” said Leslie K. Dellon, staff attorney at the American Immigration Council. “Research shows that H-1B workers complement U.S. workers, fill employment gaps in many occupations, and expand job opportunities for all.”
