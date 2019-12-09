An Indian American-led company has acquired department store chain Lord & Taylor for $75 million.
Business Insider reports that in the acquisition by San Francisco-based clothing subscription service Le Tote, co-founded by Rakesh Tondon, there is a secured promissory note for $25 million after two years.
As part of the agreement with Hudson's Bay Company, Lord & Taylor's parent company, Le Tote will now effectively operate all remaining 38 stores and online businesses.
"Following an extensive review of strategic alternatives, Le Tote's leadership and innovative approach is the best path forward for Lord & Taylor, its loyal customers and dedicated associates," Helena Foules, CEO of Hudson's Bay, said in a press statement. "For HBC, this transaction builds upon our previous bold actions, further enabling us to focus on our greatest opportunities, Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson's Bay."
Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Le Tote was an early entrant to the subscription clothing market, following the debut of companies like Rent The Runway in 2009, the report said.
Similar to models like Stitch Fix, Le Tote members receive a monthly "Tote" of personalized clothing items, from which they can keep what they like and return the rest, it said.
According to a press release, Le Tote's "proprietary technology, data, and innovation combined with Lord & Taylor's traditional store footprint, e-commerce presence, and merchandise selection will offer customers a new experience in the mid-market segment."
"Since founding Le Tote, it's been our mission to push the boundaries of retail," Tondon said in a statement. "We've strived to lead the charge in developing innovative, intuitive, value-driven ways for customers to engage and consume.”
The acquisition also mirrors recent efforts by traditional retailers to revitalize their flailing brands through partnerships with young, buzzy companies in emerging areas of retail including subscription, rental, and consignment, according to the report.
