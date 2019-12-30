WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-India Business Council announced Nov. 14 four new appointments to the USIBC Global board of directors.
Effective immediately, VMware executive vice president Shekar Ayyar, Jetsynthesis CEO Rajan Navani, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited chairman Mallika Srinivasan, and Library Pictures International CEO David Taghioff will join the 35-member board.
“Shekhar Aayar, Rajan Navani, Mallika Srinivasan and David Taghioff each bring a tremendous depth of industry and leadership experience,” USIBC president Nisha Biswal said in a press release. “Going into USIBC’s 45th anniversary year in 2020, I look forward to their guidance as we craft USIBC’s most ambitious agenda for engagement and advocacy to date.”
As members of the board of directors, Aayar, Navani, Srinivasan and Taghioff will provide insights both for sector-specific work and across the council’s broader agenda. They join a prestigious list of CEOs and executives on USIBC’s board.
Ayyer joined VMWare in 2007, where he serves as executive vice president and general manager of VMware’s Telco and Edge Cloud business unit. Before assuming this role in July 2019, he led the company’s strategy and corporate development efforts and helped incubate the telco Network Functions Virtualization focus area. Aayer brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience in enterprise software, communications and semiconductors, and has held senior executive roles at BindView, Instantis and Lucent.
Navani is the CEO of Jetsynthesis and vice chairman and managing director of the diversified Jetline Group of Companies, focusing on packaging manufacturing, IT services, healthcare, entertainment and digital media. He concurrently serves as chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry National Council on Future Businesses, national president of the Indian Digital Gaming Society, trustee of Aspen’s Ananta Center in India and chairman of the CII Council on India@75. Navani is also a founding trustee of the India@75 Foundation.
Srinivasan serves as chairman of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, where she has held various roles for 25 years with a focus on product and process development. A thought leader and strategist, she has been recognized for entrepreneurship, commitment to excellence and contributions to the Indian agriculture machinery business. Srinivasan also serves on the boards of AGCO Corporation-USA, TATA Steel Limited and TATA Global Beverages Limited.
Taghioff has served as CEO of Library Pictures International (Library), a global local-language content financier, since the organization’s launch in May 2019. The Indian American executive previously served as co-head of Global Client Strategy at leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency. Prior to joining CAA in 2011, Taghioff served as chief operating officer of the entertainment division at Octagon Inc.
