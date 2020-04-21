Mahindra Automotive North America is marshaling resources and people to help fight COVID-19, it said in a statement April 14, with the company announcing several actions it is planning and executing from its Auburn Hills, Michigan, headquarters and manufacturing facility. These include the following initiatives:
- Re-tooling manufacturing facility to produce: Aerosol boxes with innovative ease-of-use design; Face shields and masks to local frontline healthcare workers and first responders; Additional products to be identified through coordination between the state of Michigan and National Association of Manufacturers.
- Mahindra food trucks to distribute free meals to Oakland County healthcare workers and first-responders.
- Launching the "ROXOR DELIVERS" program that supports ROXOR dealers across the country who have had to close due to state mandates and consumers who are unable or unwilling to leave their homes. The program will deliver ROXORs right to consumers' doors limiting social interaction.
"MANA's Michigan employees have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to the COVID-19 fight", said Rick Haas, president and CEO, Mahindra Automotive North America. "We have a company full of people who love to design and make things and they're not people who like to stand on the sidelines. We have ideas coming in from across the company and we're looking hard at all of them."
MANA will continue to work closely with the state of Michigan, its congressional delegation, National Association of Manufacturers, Michigan Manufacturer's Association, Oakland County and others to continually evaluate what it can do to contribute to the COVID-19 fight, added the release. If you are an essential business in need of PPE products during the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.mahindraautomotivena.com/response to inquire about quantities and availability.
