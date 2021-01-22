Indian American-founded online marketplace Poshmark Jan. 14 officially listed the company on Nasdaq with its Initial Public Offering.
The Redwood City, California-based social marketplace is reimagining the future of shopping by empowering everyday people to make money selling their styles while promoting a more sustainable way to shop.
Led by founder and chief executive officer Manish Chandra, Poshmark combines the human connection of a physical shopping experience with the scale, reach, ease and selection benefits of eCommerce, attracting a large and growing community from across the U.S. and Canada.
Listing on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol POSH, Poshmark is at the forefront of three key trends driving the future of retail: the shift to online, the shift to social, and the shift to secondhand, it said.
“Going public is an important milestone in the life of any company and we were ready to take this next step, side by side with our employees and community members,” Chandra told India-West.
In filing its S-1, Poshmark sought to raise $100 million of its Class A common stock. The company had raised at least $156 million from investors, including Mayfield Fund, GGV Capital, Menlo Ventures, Inventus Capital and Anderson Investments.
Chandra, who also serves on the company’s board of directors, is responsible for guiding the vision, strategy and growth of the company.
Under his leadership, Chandra has applied over 20 years of experience building and scaling companies to create a social marketplace that combines the human connection of a physical shopping experience with the scale, reach, ease and selection benefits of ecommerce, according to his bio.
Speaking on his inspiration for Poshmark and leading the company to its IPO, Chandra said, “I spent summers with my grandfather at his pharmaceutical shop in Chandni Chowk, one of the oldest and busiest markets in Old Delhi. Each day, I explored the market, observing customers interacting with effervescent shop owners who were selling everything from clothes and spices to metalworks and more.”
“Unique deals were being negotiated all around me,” he told India-West. “You could feel the energy of every sale and the vibrancy of people meeting and coming together. It was magical.”
In the decades since, the way people shop has changed dramatically, evolving from small, local retailers on main streets, to big department stores in malls and ultimately to eCommerce, Chandra noted.
The Indian American entrepreneur said that it seems that society has shifted towards more anonymized, commoditized and transactional purchases than any time before in the history of human commerce.
The founder said that, often, instant gratification purchases often pile up in closets, some even with the tags still on – items lacking the joy of a discovery or a personalized deal.
“This led me to wonder—why couldn’t online shopping be as social, exciting, and personal as it was before eCommerce ‘disrupted’ retail?” he said. “Would people sell and recirculate items from their closets? And could we recreate community around the shopping experience? Right around that time, the iPhone 4 launched, and the answers became clear,” he said.
“I saw a future where technology could reinvent shopping by connecting and empowering everyday people. A future where anyone could make money selling their style, simply with their phone,” he continued. “One where we could give a second life to millions of items. All I had to do was figure out how to make selling online so easy that anyone with a closet could do it,” he explained to India-West.
Since 2011, Poshmark has grown its community to 70 million registered users.
Initially focusing its site on women's fashion and products easily found in a closet, it has evolved and expanded into men's and kids' fashion, and eventually home goods, and most recently beauty.
“We'll continue to add more categories to meet the interests and demands of our community,” the founder told India-West.
Getting to this point, however, wasn’t as simple as spinning the idea into a reality. It took a multi-tiered effort, as Chandra explained.
“To found Poshmark, I had to approach the challenge of reimagining retail’s future,” he noted. “As an engineer, I developed a blueprint. It centered on three must-haves: One: social, to make shopping fun and human again; two: sustainable, both socially and environmentally; and three: data- and technology-driven, to make it simple and easy for anyone to discover, shop, buy and sell.”
The response, he says, has been “overwhelmingly positive,” while giving much of the credit to the employees and community members who have helped bring the company to this point.
“It is an honor and privilege to empower the millions of people who make Poshmark what it is—a community that embraces individuality, provides support, fuels circularity, and encourages dream chasing,” he added. “What makes Poshmark so special is that people can pursue their own ambitions and define their own success. The result is a dynamic market, alive with the energy of people coming together. Something truly magical.”
Now with the IPO in the rearview mirror, Chandra says the company has other ways at improving its marketplace.
“We’re focused on continuing to drive innovation to enhance our social marketplace by adding new discovery elements, categories, countries, seller tools, and more, all with the goal of continuing to make shopping and selling simple, social and fun,” he said.
Prior to Poshmark, Chandra co-founded Kaboodle, an online shopping website where he served as CEO, which was acquired by Hearst Communications in August 2007.
Before Kaboodle, he held executive positions at Versant, Versata (IPO 2000, acquired by Trilogy) and Sybase (IPO 1991, acquired by SAP).
Chandra holds an M.B.A. in marketing and finance from Haas Business School at U.C. Berkeley, an M.S. in computer science from the University of Texas at Austin, and a B.Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology at Kanpur.
