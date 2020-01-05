MUMBAI — Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Manish Sisodia recently inaugurated the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s new centralized kitchen in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area of New Delhi.
The kitchen, sponsored by ABB India, has the capacity to cater to the nutrition needs of students through 25,000 midday meals across various government schools in the surrounding areas, according to a press release. Initially, it will serve over 21,000 children of 24 government schools in the national capital and gradually extend its reach.
Mohan Cooperative kitchen will be the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s 51st kitchen in the country. From Jan. 1, 2020, Akshaya Patra will begin operations in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, Jahangir Puri and Samaypur Badli, feeding 64,179 children across 134 schools in the national capital through these three kitchens.
All the new kitchens set up in Delhi are powered by green fuel, including solar power for heating water, natural gas for powering infrared burners, etc. A hybrid solar water pump provides the water for cooking, with a capacity to heat 15,000 liters of water to 80°C through the year.
The state-of-the-art kitchen in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, New Delhi will follow the highest standards of hygiene, food safety, and quality to ensure that nutritious food is cooked and delivered to children.
Continuing with the practice of serving food in accordance to the local palate, the foundation’s menu for Delhi will include aata poori, besan poori, aaloo curry, chole, rice, sambhar, dal, and kadi. All the gravy items will have mashed vegetables added to them to enhance their nutritional value. Similarly, triple fortified salt and fortified oil will be used for cooking.
While Mohan Cooperative kitchen will feed 21,133 children in Delhi, Jahangir Puri kitchen funded by Franklin Templeton Investments will feed 21,110 children, and Samaypur Badli kitchen funded by SBI Capital and United Way of Delhi will feed 21,936 children.
