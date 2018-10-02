DUBLIN — The “Market Study on Upcoming Smart Cities in India, 2018” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the Market Study on Upcoming Smart Cities in India, 2018 Smart Cities Mission of the Government of India is aimed at developing 100 smart cities in the country, by using smart technologies to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of people in the country.
The total cost of projects currently under implementation in this mission is estimated at over $30 billion. As of May 2018, 318 projects worth $782.5 million have been completed, while 635 projects worth $3.822 billion are under execution and 410 projects worth $2.856 billion are under tendering.
Key projects under the program include smart mobility, transport infrastructure, skill development, smart roads, smart communities, etc. Of the total 100 planned smart cities, 33 cities under the development phase are Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Jaipur, Surat, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Jabalpur, Visakhapatnam, Solapur, Davanagere, Indore, NDMC, Coimbatore, Kakinada, Belagavi, Udaipur, Guwahati, Chennai, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Lucknow, Bhagalpur, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Raipur, Ranchi, Dharamshala, Warangal, Panaji, Agartala, Imphal, Port Blair and New Town Kolkata.
Market Study on Upcoming Smart Cities in India, 2018 discusses the following aspects:
The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about the Smart Cities Mission and its analysis by allocation of projects, fund allocation and development. To profile major cities selected under Smart Cities Mission.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Smart City Outlook
2. Research Methodology
3. Smart Cities Overview
4. Smart Cities Proposal Round 1
5. Smart Cities Proposal in Fast Track Round
6. Smart Cities Proposal Round 2
7. Smart Cities Proposal Round 3
8. Smart Cities Proposal Round 4
9. India Economic Profile
