The U.S. Department of State May 24 announced that the U.S. and The Netherlands announced MasterCard’s Indian American chief executive Ajay Banga and adviser to the president Ivanka Trump are to lead the closing session of the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Summit.
The summit and the closing session will be held June 5 in The Hague in the Netherlands.
Manisha Singh, assistant secretary for economic and business affairs, will moderate the session, according to a news release.
Co-hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, GES 2019 is the ninth gathering of entrepreneurs, business leaders, supporters and government officials.
“I am excited to visit The Netherlands and participate, for the second year, in the Department of State’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit. I plan to address issues related to women’s economic empowerment, with a focus on women’s entrepreneurship,” Trump said in a statement.
“A core pillar of our W-GDP initiative, launched by the White House this year, is to help women in developing countries succeed as entrepreneurs through access to capital, markets, networks, and mentorship. I am looking forward to joining Queen Maxima, Secretary Pompeo, Mastercard’s CEO Ajay Banga and entrepreneurs from around the world at this powerful Summit to build on the progress.”
GES is the preeminent annual entrepreneurship gathering that convenes emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and partners.
This year’s summit will accelerate the momentum of the 2017 GES in Hyderabad, India, which highlighted “Women First, Prosperity for All.”
More than 1,000 entrepreneurs from around the world will have unprecedented opportunities to showcase their start-ups to more than 300 investors that collectively represent trillions of dollars of assets under management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.