NEW DELHI – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has joined the debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying whatever is happening in India on this new legislation is just bad.
Talking to editors in Manhattan, N.Y., Jan. 13, Nadella, who hails from Hyderabad and became Microsoft’s CEO in 2014, said he would like immigrants to come and set up startups in India.
“I think what is happening is sad...It’s just bad...I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or become the next CEO of Infosys,” Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of buzzfeednews.com, tweeted Nadella’s response about the CAA at the meeting.
Later, Microsoft India issued a statement on behalf of Nadella.
“Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds,” said the Indian American CEO.
“I’m shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to find a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large,” Nadella added.
The CAA seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014.
As per the act, such communities will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.
The legislation has led to intense protests across the country since December when the legislation was passed by the Parliament, with students coming out on the streets in thousands in almost all the states. Civil society members, opposition parties and commoners have also joined the protests.
Nadella’s statement voicing concern over the contentious act went viral, with netizens taking to social media platforms to ask whether people will boycott Microsoft and Windows next.
“As retaliation to @satyanadella’s statement on CAA, millions of Indians #BoycottWindows, there have been reports of people removing all windows from their houses,” a user said.
“If you thought Microsoft’s CEO would be in favor of keeping people out, you obviously haven’t used the Windows Firewall,” another user said.
“Western media reported that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticized CAA & said that it’s sad & bad. But what Satya Nadella really said was altogether different. He said every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly,” read another post.
A user commented: “Yes, he is very confused in his statement. Must be the Indian leftist academics in the US who have confused him by misinformation. Plz study the CAA before you comment! We respect you as CEO and you must not make comments to malign India.”
India-West Staff Reporter adds: Tweets ranged from angry to disrespectful to “informative.”
“Pity that Sathya does not even know what is CAA, if they don't know they need to first study what is it & then comment...what a stupidity ...It's about illegal immigrant & legal immigrants!! + U don't have right to comment on us, mind your business,” one angry commentator said.
“Nothing stops a Bangladeshi from legally migrating to India & obtaining citizenship under Citizenship Act, 1955. He/she can then also become next CEO of Infosys,” tweeted another. “This law is for those minorities fleeing persecution. Similar to U.S.’s Lautenberg Amendment.”
Not just regular folks, Nadella’s response irked some of the intelligentsia, too.
“What ‘new citizenship act’, could you elaborate @satyanadella? And who has stopped Bangladeshis from applying for immigration through proper channels? #CAA is about making it easy for persecuted Indic minorities to get citizenship. A simple google search could have told you that,” tweeted author Shefali Vaidya.
Rahul Shivshankar, editor-in-chief of Times Now, tweeted: “After @SatyaNadella’s ‘sad and just bad’ comment on CAA, @Microsoft issued a clarification. Clearly his managers realized he wasn’t conversant with the fine points of the CAA and may have got swayed by Leftist propaganda.”
Tax lawyer Amrita Bhinder wrote: “Sir, @satyanadella, you should know by now, after multiple clarifications by the govt, that passage of CAA does not keep anyone from applying for Indian citizenship…Any person can apply for India’s citizenship including Bangladeshis.”
