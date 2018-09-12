The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina Sept. 11 announced that Indian American Mittesh Das has been sentenced for two years in prison for his role in compromising the U.S. Army Computer Program.
U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. made the announcement of the sentence of Das, 49, of Atlanta, Ga.
Das in September 2017 was found guilty of knowingly transmitting malicious code with intent to cause damage to a U.S. Army computer used in furtherance of national security.
In November of 2014, a national level computer program responsible for handling pay and personnel actions for nearly 200,000 U.S. Army reservists began experiencing unusual issues. Five of the servers associated with the program are located at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
Standard internal troubleshooting uncovered suspicious code that led to an investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, the release said.
An investigation revealed that Das inserted malicious code in the days leading up to the contract changeover and that the progressively destructive nature of this code began taking effect the day after the changeover.
The damage had to be corrected through removal of the malicious code, restoration of all information and features and a thorough review of the entire system to locate any further malicious code, amounting to a total labor cost to the U.S. Army of approximately $2.6 million, the attorney's office said.
In addition to the two years behind bars, Das will be on supervised release for the following three years and has been ordered to pay $1.5 million in restitution, the attorney's office said.
