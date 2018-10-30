NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi Oct. 30 urged U.S. companies to fully avail of business opportunities in India's emerging industries such as energy, health care and digital technology, as well as in start-ups.
He was addressing board members from the United States India Strategic Partnership Forum who were visiting him. The board members include senior U.S. industry and business leaders.
They briefed Modi on the outcomes of the India Leadership Summit held earlier in the day.
An official release said the business leaders appreciated the economic and regulatory reforms implemented by the government in the past four years and expressed their desire to further deepen their engagements with India to make use of the mutually beneficial opportunities created by the rapidly growing Indian economy.
Modi said that both countries have benefited in an unprecedented manner through economic engagement.
"He encouraged U.S. companies to fully avail of the business opportunities in new areas as well, such as start-ups, energy, health care and digital technology," the release said.
A release issued by the Forum said that the theme of this year's Summit was 'In Pursuit of Inclusive Prosperity,' and showcased the contributions of both countries to inclusive growth.
It said that USISPF board members Jim Umpleby, CEO of Caterpillar and John T. Chambers, chairman emeritus of Cisco and founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures presented the study "Inclusive Prosperity: The Story of American Business in India," to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
According to its findings, U.S. companies contributed over $90 billion to India's GDP (2017) as over 6.6 million jobs are supported by U.S. companies in India (2018). The U.S. is India's largest trading partner and top export market. It is also India's top source of foreign direct investment, with $50 billion worth of flow between 2014 and the first quarter of 2018.
The study also said U.S. companies invested over $5.5 billion in research and development in India (2016) and that U.S. companies contributed to over 5 percent of total corporate social responsibility expenditure in India (2017).
