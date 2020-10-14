The wildfires in California have taken a toll on countless people and businesses up and down the coast, none more damaging than the multiple waves of fires in Northern California’s wine country.
In the Napa Valley, the LNU Lightning Complex fire, raging since August, and the ongoing Glass fire, which began in late September, have charred tens of thousands of acres.
While fire crews have contained much of the blaze, according to information available at time of press, the disaster has already had a devastating effect, affecting several Indian American-run businesses in varying ways.
At Rewa Vineyards in Coombsville, a winery located in the southern part of Napa Valley founded by global entrepreneur and vintner Gajendra Singh Sareen, the Glass fire didn’t affect them. The LNU Lightning Complex fire, however, did.
“That fire was in the hills above and to the north of our vineyard. The LNU fire damaged our grape crop with smoke taint, and sadly, we will not be able to produce a vintage of wine in 2020,” Rewa spokeswoman Kathy Simpson told India-West.
“We are very fortunate our families are safe and our homes and vineyards were not damaged. Some of our friends and colleagues here in the Valley weren't as lucky and we join our community in assisting everyone we can,” Simpson added.
Rewa Vineyards produced its first vintage of wine in 2015 in partnership with its winemaker, Celia Welch.
It makes Rewa Cabernet Sauvignon, Rewa Sauvignon Blanc, Rewa "Khanda" Cabernet Sauvignon and Rewa "D'allo" Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc. The wines are sold exclusively to its list of members and to a small number of restaurants and specialty wine stores.
Deepak Gulrajani owns Nicholson Ranch, which opened in 2003. The estate winery that specializes in pinot noir and chardonnay – receiving 90-plus scores and won many awards – hasn’t been directly affected by the fires, but has been battling the severely poor air quality.
“We are 20 miles south of the fire zone,” Gulrajani noted to India-West. “The smoke and the news of the fires have kept visitors away, reducing our revenues dramatically.”
Luckily for Gulrajani and Nicholson Ranch, the grapes in his vineyard have escaped smoke damage or smoke taint.
“We were similarly and severely impacted by the 2017 wine country fires (Tubbs, Nuns) with the winery and vineyards sustaining direct fire damage,” Gulrajani said, as he empathized with the companies experiencing challenges this year. “I can understand what the region is going through. We recovered from the 2017 fires and I am sure wine country will recover this year.”
In 2017, Gulrajani said he and his family, and the employees at the winery, were forced to evacuate. This year, he says they were fortunate enough to avoid that same fate. The founder remains positive the area will recover.
“Wine country will recover soon. The landscape will recover with the rains this winter. The wineries that are damaged and destroyed (about 20) will recover,” he asserted to India-West.
“Overall, there are 1,000 wineries in Napa and Sonoma that make great wines and offer a wonderful setting for people to visit. Most of us have been fortunate to escape the fire and welcome all people to visit,” Gulrajani added.
Gidu Shroff is a grower of grapes, buying property in the Napa Valley at the turn of the millennium. He explained to India-West that his company plants and sells grapes to various wineries in the region.
“We planted cabernet sauvignon grapes and sold them to Duckhorn, Steltzner and Trinitas wineries,” he said in an email.
In 2017, they were forced to replant their vineyard due to the fires and planted sauvignon blanc. They now sell their grapes to Cakebread and Cade wineries.
Shroff said that, because they are in the southern-most part of the valley, they have not been affected by the fires.
Cal Fire on Oct. 8 said that more than 15,000 firefighters continue to work towards containment on 22 major wildfires across the state.
On Oct. 7, firefighters also responded to 23 new wildfires, quickly bringing full containment to all.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,400 wildfires that have burned well over 4 million acres in California.
To date, the total number of fatalities statewide is 31 and more than 9,200 structures have been destroyed, it said.
Cooler temperatures prevailed Oct. 8 in most of the state, and were to remain cool through Oct. 11.
Next week, the return of warm and dry conditions is expected, as well as the possibility of a wind event accompanying the changing weather pattern, Cal Fire said.
California historically experiences some of the most devastating wildfires in the months of September and October. To learn more ways to prevent sparking a wildfire, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.