Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy and their family have come forward and committed Rs 10 crores from their personal funds toward The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s COVID-19 relief work.
Akshaya Patra has been serving cooked meals and distributing food relief kits consisting of essential groceries to migrant labourers and daily-wage earners who have lost their livelihood and are in great despair in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and the subsequent nation-wide lockdown, said a press release.
Their generous donation will enable Akshaya Patra to distribute 1.33 lakh food relief kits which will serve 5,586,000 meals. These kits will be distributed in various locations, such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Mathura, and Hyderabad.
The contents of these relief kits will be based on the local palate, noted the release. For instance, the kits that are to be distributed in South India will contain sona masuri rice, tur dal, oil, sambar and rasam powder, and vegetables which have a long shelf-life, such as potatoes and pumpkins.
Acknowledging the Narayana Murthy family’s support to Akshaya Patra’s food relief initiative, Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman of Akshaya Patra, said, “We have known the heart and mind of Shri. Narayana Murthy and Smt. Sudha Murty. They have worked all their life for the welfare of the citizens of this country. In giving their personal money for the benefit of the vulnerable sections of the society who are facing difficult times now, they have yet again demonstrated how socially responsible and compassionate they are.”
