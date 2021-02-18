The recently introduced comprehensive immigration bill also tries to help children of those on H1-B professional employment visas who would have become ineligible for green cards if they reach 21 years before their parents qualify for immigration. These Indian American kids would be allowed to continue with H1-B visas. Seen above, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images)