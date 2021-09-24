An Indian American hotel and buffet owner in New York, who was sued by Adirondack Trust Co. for allegedly misusing $1.9 million in federal COVID-19 loans, says bank executives have since admitted that they found no actual evidence of fraud.
The Times Union reports that Niral Patel, who owns the Comfort Inn and Suites in Saratoga Springs as well as the Golden Corral in Wilton and several other Golden Corral franchises across New York and in New Jersey, was sued by Adirondack Trust last October after the bank froze the loan funds, which were obtained through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program designed to keep hotels, restaurants and other businesses afloat during the first year of the pandemic.
Patel, a Saratoga Springs resident, turned around and sued Adirondack Trust for $10 million over the allegations and for freezing the loan proceeds. Some of his businesses also had to file for bankruptcy protection after he could not re-open his restaurants, the publication said.
In a recent filing in that case, Patel says the bank had no real reason to freeze his account or deny him the PPP loan money – except that they worried he would not be able to repay the loans. Patel also asserts that the bank's response was due to underlying racism against his family, which is Indian American, even though they have banked with Adirondack Trust for 20 years, according to the report.
Adirondack Trust made "egregious, unsupported, and deceptive allegations about me in attempt to justify its decision to deprive my businesses of access to more than $1.9 million in funds during the middle of a public health and economic crisis that was already threatening my businesses' livelihood, embarrassed my family, compromised my reputation within the community and with my employees," Patel said in a sworn affidavit that was filed Sept. 2 in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County, according to the news outlet.
Patel made an audio recording of a discussion he had with Adirondack Trust's attorney last October in which the lawyer told Patel that the bank had "not uncovered proof of actual fraud," but had frozen the loans because of what the bank believed to be "lots of bad bookkeeping and poor decisions" on the part of Patel's companies, the report said.
In its lawsuit, Adirondack Trust had alleged that Patel had used the loan proceeds on unauthorized payments.
That allegation is "ridiculous and false," Patel said in his affidavit.
"The filing is the beginning of an effort to clear my name, my family’s name, and help us put hundreds of people back to work locally and across the state,” Patel said in a later statement released to the media, the Times Union noted.
