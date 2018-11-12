The New York State Office of Information Technology Services Oct. 30 announced that Rajiv Rao, New York State chief technology officer, has received the National Association of State Chief Information Officers State Technology Innovator Award.
NASCIO established the State Technology Innovator Award to recognize individual contributions that advance state technology policy agenda through the promotion of best practices, adoption of new technologies, and advancement in service delivery, the NYSOIT said in a news release.
Rao received this honor at the NASCIO Awards Dinner Oct. 23 in San Diego, it noted.
"Thank you to NASCIO for this wonderful award and to our state CIO, Bob Samson, for nominating me,” the Indian American IT professional said. “It is a privilege to work with him and to be part of the executive team. We have an amazing team at ITS and I'm grateful for their talent and dedication. Technology is limitless in its potential to allow us to do great things. But it's always the people who matter most, and who help us achieve our vision of Innovation That Matters ... For All New Yorkers."
Samson, New York State chief information officer, called Rao a natural leader who takes pride in inspiring others and helping teams excel.
"In reading the description of this prestigious award, I could think of no one more deserving than Rajiv," the state CIO said. "His broad experience and bold vision drive his work with our clients to architect innovative technology solutions that deliver maximum impact for our clients and all New Yorkers.
“Through Rajiv's work on complex projects like our data center consolidation, creation of the New York State Excelsior Cloud, enhancement of the NY.gov ID service and the deployment of Watson Chat to enhance our service delivery, Rajiv's leadership is helping to drive innovation for ITS and New York State. Congratulations, Rajiv, on this well-deserved honor," Samson added.
Added NASCIO president Bo Reese and executive director Doug Robinson in a letter to Rao, "Your leadership in New York is a shining example. NASCIO and its members recognize that such leadership is critical to advancing citizen service, information sharing, and good government and we applaud you for your commitment to these efforts."
Rao was named New York State Chief Technology Officer in 2015. As an IT professional for more than 20 years, he has worked on numerous high-profile projects, leveraging many different technologies throughout his career.
These opportunities provided experience in all aspects of IT, including research, design, implementation, maintenance, business continuity and disaster recovery. His broad base of experience gives him the necessary perspective to fully understand the technology and customer connection, and to drive value for New York State, the OIT said.
