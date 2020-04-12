Indian American Nisha Vasan has been named director of Employee Relations at WeWork. In this capacity, she designs and implements strategy at the intersection of Legal and People (Human Resources).
A graduate of Emory University and UConn School of Law, Vasan most recently spent five years responsible for east coast employee relations matters for The Walt Disney Company.
WeWork, the co-sharing workspace company, in February had named Indian American real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO. Mathrani was earlier CEO of Brookfield Properties' retail group.
