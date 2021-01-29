File photo of John Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics, speaking at TiEcon 2015 in Santa Clara, Calif. In January 2020, the Indian American entrepreneur was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in federal prison. As part of his sentencing, a multi-million dollar monetary obligation was imposed on Kapoor, which he owes jointly and severally with his co-defendants. (India-West/Sameer Yagnik photo)