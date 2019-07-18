The office of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy July 15 said that the governor will lead a seven-day, six-city economic mission trip to India in September. The announcement was made at a luncheon hosted by the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce in South Plainfield, New Jersey, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
The delegation will visit six cities, including Delhi, Agra, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The focus of the mission is to strengthen economic ties with one of New Jersey’s largest trade and investment partners, cultivate international investment opportunities in the Garden State, and deepen cultural and educational ties between New Jersey and India, according to the news release.
“As India’s role as one of our key partners continues to expand, we want to make sure we maximize the potential of our economic relationship,” Murphy said in a statement. “I am excited to make the case for New Jersey as a leading investment choice for Indian companies, creating lasting partnerships and good jobs for our residents. We are proud to be the home of one of America’s most deeply-rooted Indian American communities, and growing our economic partnership will only strengthen those ties.”
Murphy’s activities and public events will include meetings with key government and industry leaders, including representatives of the life sciences, technology, clean energy, film and media, and manufacturing sectors, as well as company visits and announcements.
New Jersey maintains very close ties with India culturally and economically, as India is New Jersey’s second largest foreign direct investor and Indian Americans represent the largest group of foreign-born residents in New Jersey, the release notes.
Moreover, over 50 percent of India’s foreign direct investment in the Northeast comes to New Jersey, it said.
New Jersey leaders applauded Murphy’s announcement.
“I applaud the governor’s commitment to enhance New Jersey’s economy as he explores opportunities with diverse countries. His efforts to extend our friendship to India will foster both cultural and economic growth in New Jersey,” Indian American Hoboken Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla said.
Dhiren Amin of the Indian Business Association feels it’s pivotal for the state and India to partner.
“A strong relationship between India and New Jersey is important for many sectors of New Jersey’s economy,” he said. “The Indian Business Association commits our full support for not only this trip, but the governor’s agenda that has and continues to produce a stronger and fairer economy that is supportive of small businesses, especially those owned by women, minorities, and veterans.”
“This visit will definitely open a new chapter in the India-New Jersey relationship. India is New Jersey’s second largest foreign direct investor and Governor Murphy’s interactions with business leaders from India will further strengthen economic ties. While Indian companies have made significant investments in pharmaceutical and information technology sectors in New Jersey, Governor Murphy’s visit is likely to open up new sectors like film and media and manufacturing for further collaboration,” Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty added.
“We are so honored that Governor Phil Murphy has chosen the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce to announce his Trade Mission to India in September of this year,” said the president of the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce, Priti Pandya-Patel. “As a community leader, business owner and longtime resident of New Jersey, it is so remarkable that this administration has made extra effort to embrace the value of our Asian Indian Americans for their contributions in New Jersey as well as recognizing the strengths of the companies based in India.”
Murphy will lead the delegation, which includes First Lady Tammy Murphy, Choose New Jersey president and CEO Jose Lozano, New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan, and other senior administration and Choose New Jersey officials.
Throughout the trip, the delegation will showcase New Jersey’s innovation ecosystem and highlight why New Jersey is the best place for the international community to do business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.