An Indian American teenager in Cupertino, Calif., has founded a nonprofit that teaches computer programming to kids at public libraries.
CodingTimes was founded in 2016 by Rohit Tanikella, currently a junior at Monta Vista High School in Cupertino, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The organization has blossomed to now have about a dozen high school student volunteers.
CodingTimes teaches children computer programming. Classes are offered at multiple public libraries in San Jose and East Palo Alto. The range of classes offered is varied and caters to children of all ages, including Scratch for elementary school students; Python and Java for middle and high school students; and advanced topics such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for high school students.
CodingTimes has conducted more than 60 sessions so far with more coming up in 2019, according to a news release.
“Coding classes led by CodingTimes helped the San Jose Public Library work toward meeting their Coding5K Challenge," Shirley Tanase, a librarian at the Alviso branch of the San Jose Public Library, said. "This challenge was created by the SJPL system in partnership with San José’s mayor, Sam Liccardo, and the Silicon Valley Leadership."
Tanase added that the aim is to bring STEAM programming to 5,000 unduplicated K-12 students via free, quality coding classes.
Due to the high demand for classes, CodingTimes hopes to expand its reach across the Bay Area, it said.
The organization needs high school students interested in becoming chapter presidents and volunteers.
“Learning how to code prepares you for the future. It helps you improve your thinking and analytical skills,” said Tanikella, who started coding when he was in middle school.
He wants to introduce computer science to as many children as possible through CodingTimes.
More information about CodingTimes and their upcoming classes can be found at www.codingtimes.org, where volunteers may also sign-up.
