The U.S. Department of Justice March 20 announced that Bishap Mittal, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to access a protected computer for his role in an international “Tech Support Scam” that defrauded hundreds of victims of more than $3 million.
The Indian man, 24, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge David S. Cayer. He has been released on bond. A sentencing date has not been set, the release said.
According to the information and plea agreement, Mittal was part of a conspiracy that carried out an international internet “Tech Support Scam,” by placing fake pop-up ads on victims’ computers to convince them they had a serious computer problem, and to induce them to pay for purported “technical support” services to resolve the issue, the release said.
Mittal admitted in court that he and “Individual 1” resided together in Charlotte. Individual 1 was the owner/manager of Capstone Technologies LLC, a company headquartered in Charlotte that claimed to provide computer-related services to its customers.
Capstone conducted business using several different aliases, including Authenza Solutions LLC, MS-Squad Technologies, MS-Squad.com, MS Infotech, United Technologies and Reventus Technologies.
Individual 1, Mittal, and others carried out the tech support scam using a call center located in India, set up to handle “tech support” calls with potential victims, the DoJ said.
According to the information, pop-up ads were a central part of the conspiracy’s tech support scam. Individual 1 and other co-conspirators purchased blocks of malicious pop-up adware from publishers around the world, it said.
The fake pop-ups would suddenly appear on victims’ computers freezing their screens, prompting victims to contact Capstone Technologies at a number shown on the pop-up ad, the DoJ added.
When victims called the India-based tech support center for assistance, the co-conspirators used remote access tools to gain control of the victims’ computers. Once in control of the computers, the scammers identified various fictitious causes for the victims’ purported computer malfunction, including the presence of malware or computer viruses, and induced victims to pay for virus clean-up or other tech support services, it added.
The co-conspirators then charged victims between $200 and $2,400 to make computers operable again. According to the information, Mittal and his co-conspirators defrauded hundreds of victims throughout the United States, some of whom were elderly, of more than $3 million, it said.
Earlier this month, the Justice Department announced the results of the largest-ever coordinated nationwide elder fraud sweep, involving more than 250 defendants from around the globe who victimized more than a million Americans, most of whom were elderly, the release said.
As part of the sweep, the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners announced a tech-support fraud takedown, designed to combat an increasingly common form of elder fraud in which criminals trick victims into giving remote access to their computers under the guise of providing technical support, the release added.
In 2018, technical-support schemes generated over 142,000 consumer complaints to the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network. Consumers 60 and over filed more loss reports on tech-support scams from 2015 to 2018 than on any other fraud category reported to the Consumer Sentinel Network, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.