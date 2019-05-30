Across 21 regions throughout the country, countless Indian American and South Asian American business heads have been selected as finalists as Ernst & Young looks to whittle down to a singular U.S. Entrepreneur of the Year in its 33rd annual competition.
Among the finalists are Druva founder and CEO Jaspreet Singh and Automation Anywhere Inc. CEO Mihir Shukla, who were named in the Northern California region.
In New England, finalists included Jigar Raythatha of Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Nagesh Mahanthappa of Scholar Rock.
New York’s region named its finalists May 23. Among the finalists included Capsule’s Eric Kinariwala and Amol Sarva of Knotel.
In New Jersey, finalists include Dyla LLC’s Neel Premkumar, Maestro Technologies Inc.’s Kamal Bathla, Net2Source Inc.’s Ashish Garg, Polymer Dynamix LLC’s Veerag Mehta and Vikas Mehta, and Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ Sanjeev Luther.
In the Greater Philadelphia region, Anurag Singh and Sharada Singh of Education Management Solutions LLC were named among the finalists.
In the Mid-Atlantic, among the candidates looking to advance to the national phase include finalists Promod Sharma of Criterion Systems and Harish Chidambaran of iLearningEngines.
The Southeast region announced finalists May 16. Among the finalists included Rakesh Chauhan, president and CEO at Banyan Investment Group; Kabir Barday, CEO of OneTrust LLC; Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO of Pindrop; Shantanu Nigam, founder and CEO of Jvion Inc.; and Ashish Mistry, CEO of KontrolFreek.
In Florida, Punit Shah, CEO of Liberty Group; AJ Patel, founder of Zenwise Health; and Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO of Fattmerchant, are the finalists.
Khalid Parekh, chairman and CEO of Amsys Holdings LLC; Saqib Dhanani, Zeeshan Makhani and Karim Solanji of HIRETech; Sahiba Chadha, owner and CEO of Indus Asset Management; Harris Khan, Hira Khan and Shakil Khan of Builders Inc.; and Amit Mehta, CEO of Mobilize Inc., were all named finalists in the Gulf Coast region.
The Southwest region includes finalists Biju Nair, president and CEO of HYLA Mobile; Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO of Mavenir; and Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9 Solutions.
In the Midwest region, finalists include Dhruv Saxena of ShipBob Inc., and Sanjay Shah of Vistex.
Technosoft Corporation CEO Radha Gurusamy and Dr. Nanua Singh of Rapid Global Business Solutions Inc. were among the finalists named in the Michigan and Northwest Ohio region.
In the Pacific Northwest, the finalists are Rajeev Singh, CEO of Accolade Inc.; Kabir Shahani, CEO of Amperity; and Rajeev Agarwal, founder and CEO of MAQ Software.
San Diego’s region announced finalists in mid-May, among whom include Sayed Ali, president and CEO at Interpreters Unlimited Inc.
At time of press, the Mountain Desert region had not yet announced their finalists.
The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.
Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 16.
The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.
