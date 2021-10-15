WASHINGTON, D.C. —OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates will honor T-Mobile and seven outstanding individuals, including two Indian Americans, at its 30th annual Corporate Achievement Awards Gala on Oct. 15 evening for their dedication to serving Asian American communities.
The Corporate Achievement Awards, established in 1991 by OCA’s Business Advisory Council, is the first of its kind to celebrate Asian American excellence and achievement in the corporate sector, said a press release. Over the course of three decades, roughly 250 corporate leaders and over a dozen corporate partners have received honors.
Arun Mukherjee, senior manager and associate director for RIS International Sourcing at Raytheon; and Sonali Batra, director of Digital Strategy and Brand Engagement at Walmart, Inc. were named 2021 Corporate Achievement awardees. The others are: Sean Wang, director, Certification Programs, CTIA; Bao Hoang, vice president, branch manager, Wells Fargo; David Lin, vice president of Public Affairs and Advocacy, IW Group, Inc.; and Erwin Tan, director of Thought Leadership – Health, AARP.
The honorees were nominated by their respective employers and selected to receive awards by an independent panel of judges.
OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates is a national social justice organization of community advocates dedicated to improving the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.