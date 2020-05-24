Prof. Omar Khan has been appointed head of the School of Architecture at Carnegie Mellon University, effective Aug. 1, according to a press release. Khan joins CMU from the Department of Architecture at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York.
Khan served as UB department chair for seven years, during which time he initiated new graduate programs, developed industry collaborations, and shepherded facility improvements, the release said.
At UB, he co-directed the Center for Architecture and Situated Technologies, and was also a co-director of the Sustainable Manufacturing and Advanced Robotics Technology Community of Excellence, where researchers across architecture, engineering, computing and management collaborate with industry to explore robotic technologies for manufacturing.
Khan received his bachelor of architecture degree from Cornell University and a master in design and computation from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was a member of the Aesthetics and Computation Group at the MIT Media Lab.
