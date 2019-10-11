An on-demand staffing app led by an Indian American with headquarters in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, is providing opportunities for gig workers and hospitality businesses.
Instawork was founded in 2015 and is led by chief executive officer Sumir Meghani, as well as chief technology officer Debarshi Kar, vice president of sales Mike Bohnett, head of product Derek Nordquist and head of finance and administration Carlton Robinson.
“Workers need a better way to find great local jobs and businesses need a better way to find quality workers fast,” the company, which has received investments of $28 million from Benchmark, Y Combinator, Tuesday Capital (Crunchfund), Joe Montana (Liquid2) and Ron Conway (SV Angel), says.
Anyone interested in becoming a professional can download the company’s free, bilingual iOS or Android apps.
It is easy to get set up with an account and users can sign up for a gig within seconds after they are approved.
Professionals on average make over $100 a gig, the company says. Businesses can sign up for free, either by downloading the app or going to Instawork.com, and immediately start posting gigs, it said.
The cost of business is based on the type of gig; and businesses pay an hourly rate. Among Instawork’s partners are Dosa, Waterbar/EPIC Steak and Hornblower Cruises in the San Francisco area; and Wolfgang Puck, Bel-Air Country Club, Urban Pie and Kitchen of Exploring Foods in Los Angeles.
Instawork is currently available in various West Coast locations such as San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, as well as Chicago, Scottsdale, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, and 11 total markets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.