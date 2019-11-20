Ernst & Young announced its U.S. Entrepreneur of the Year Nov. 16, and while no Indian American was the winner of the overall competition, one was among the secondary winners announced at the Palm Desert, Calif.-based event.
Kabir Barday, founder and chief executive officer of Atlanta, Georgia-based OneTrust, was named the winner in the Emerging category. A total of 11 entrepreneurs were recognized in as many categories.
"Leaders in their respective industries, the category winners have been driven by their desire to better the world around them, stopping at nothing to achieve their greatest ambitions," Debra von Storch, Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY Americas director, said in a statement. "This year, our winners employed over 146,000 people with job growth of 28 percent, while also generating revenue of more than $42 billion — more than 46 percent annual revenue growth."
Barday, a graduate of Georgia Tech, founded OneTrust, a privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform, in 2016.
OneTrust is trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world’s privacy and security laws. OneTrust's three primary offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust PreferenceChoice consent and preference management software and OneTrust Vendorpedia third-party risk management software and vendor risk exchange, according to the website.
OneTrust products can be used standalone – or seamlessly integrate together – to give users the right-sized technology for your privacy, security and third-party risk programs.
Powered by an intelligence database of hundreds of laws, OneTrust adapts to the jurisdictions and frameworks that matter most to the user, generating the right dashboards, visuals and record keeping reports the user need, it said.
OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta and in London, and has additional offices in Bangalore, San Francisco, Melbourne, New York, Munich and Hong Kong. Its fast-growing team of privacy, security and third-party risk technology experts surpasses 1,000 employees worldwide.
Before OneTrust, Barday worked at VMware AirWatch and BlackRock.
Dr. Joe DeSimone, CEO of Carbon, Inc., was named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 National Overall Award winner in the 33rd annual competition.
