OnlyFans, a subscription social media platform facilitating authentic connections between creators and their fans, Dec. 21 announced the appointment of Amrapali "Ami" Gan as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Gan will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company from Tim Stokely, who will be stepping down to pursue new endeavors. Stokely has led the company for the last five years and appointed Gan to continue the company's growth and drive its vision and commitment to empowering creators, according to a PRNewswire press release.
Gan, 36, served as chief marketing and communications officer for OnlyFans and has been with the organization since 2020, working side-by-side with Stokely to grow OnlyFans.
"Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans' business and I'm passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organization reach its tremendous potential," said Stokely, the company's founder. "OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business."
Prior to joining OnlyFans, Gan worked with rapid growth companies and fast-moving consumer industries. She was with unicorn Quest Nutrition as the head of Brand Communications, where she helped them through a rapid growth period, and for Red Bull Media House focusing on activation and communications, said the release. Most recently, she served as vice president of Marketing, helping launch and rebrand the first cannabis restaurant in the U.S.
"I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetize, their content," said Gan, a graduate of California State University. "I will be leading an exceptionally talented team at OnlyFans that is delivering a unique experience for our creators and fans. By blending state of the art technology with creative capital, we are committed to being the safest social media platform in the world."
OnlyFans is the subscription social platform inclusive of artists and content creators from all genres that allows them to develop authentic relationships with their fanbase. OnlyFans gives creators the opportunity to monetize content they want to share. Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has since paid out over $5 billion in creator earnings and established itself as the go-to platform for 180 million registered users and over two million creators worldwide.
