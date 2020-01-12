LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Anshuman Sinha, unanimously elected president of TiE Southern California for 2020-21, assumed the role Jan. 1.
He succeeds Smita Bagla, who will continue to be a member of the board, charter member and chair of investor relations.
The newly appointed executive committee now has Anil Ramineni as executive director and the chairs who will lead various other tasks include Shankar Ram, TiE Angel Fund; Sanjay Dalal, marketing; Nitin Bajaj, charter member; Ravi Kondagunta, speakers and events; Anand Mahale, membership; and Ashish Saboo, TiEcon Southwest.
“While networking is an important aspect of TiE,” Sinha said, “Let us also be driven in the pursuit of quality startups. While we measure our success through number of regular members and charter members, let us also measure ourselves with how many startups did we help incubate and how many startups did we help get funded. TiE Angel Fund is a modest but important step in the right direction. This ecosystem will only get stronger every year.”
The Indian American executive is CEO of Optizm Global and an angel investor.
Since becoming a member in 2016, Sinha has had deep engagement with TiE Global and TiE Silicon Valley leaders as well as chapters around the world. He has been the executive director of TiE SoCal since 2018.
In 2020, the organization plans on holding four angel investment events, hosting an Outreach and Local Business Forum with the aim of mentoring and guiding local entrepreneurs, and, through TiE SoCal Women of Influence, provide a networking platform for women entrepreneurs and professionals. Also envisaged is an active TiE SoCal Founders Club where domain experts will conduct workshops in a closed-door setting so charter members can openly discuss their issues and seek advice.
The TiE Knowledge Series will hold a monthly event at locations around Southern California. Also announced was the day-long TiEcon Southwest 2020 which has been scheduled for Oct. 3.
