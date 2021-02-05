Pet owners, rejoice! Getting a pet is easy but caring for one – not so much. But now, two Indian American teens have launched an all-in-one pet management system that might help out.
Karan Dalal and Arnuv Tandon have founded a startup called PetCode, which allows pet owners to keep a track of all aspects of their pets’ lives. Tandon also serves as PetCode’s CTO.
“Taking care of a pet is like taking care of a child. Pets are always on your mind and require a substantial daily effort to maintain their health, safety, and social wellbeing,” Dalal told India-West. “This workload of pet ownership is cumbersome for pet owners and daunting for prospective owners. With our website, mobile app, and QR tag, owners are able to streamline the experience of owning a pet.”
Dalal said he hopes that this “unique” product will not only help current pet owners everywhere but also encourage other prospective pet owners to adopt a furry friend someday.
“Pet ownership doesn’t have to be intimidating with PetCode by your side,” he said.
The PetCode system offers a seamless connection between software and a physical QR code tag, allowing pet owners to easily and efficiently manage their pet. All the pet’s information – from contact and medical info to name, age, and breed – is stored in one place, the Pet Portal, which then syncs with the PetCode QR tag and is easily accessible through its app.
The app helps users set reminders for wellness checks and vaccinations, locate pet parks, events, and score premium discounts through its Discovery feature.
Getting started is pretty simple, too. You need to set up your PetCode account and link your QR tag, and once set up, add your info to the tag to access the full functionality of PetCode. These tags – which sync with pet profiles and are made of durable epoxy – also help in locating a lost pet.
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, most people complained that their productivity nosedived, but these two students at Homestead High School in Cupertino, Calif., utilized that time to tap into their entrepreneurial spirit. And though the idea germinated just last year, the seed was sown much earlier.
“Inspiration for this business struck me when I was struggling to care for my two-year-old Goldendoodle,” Dalal recalled to India-West. “Balancing the workload of school and ensuring my pup Teddy was fed, walked, and received medication was a tiresome challenge for me. However, I’m just a high school junior. I could only imagine how hard taking care of a pet would be if I were an adult with a full-time job and various other responsibilities. Identifying this stress associated with pet management, I created PetCode.”
The two friends began work on the project back in March and, in the following months, expanded their team to include eight high schoolers – who excel in mobile development, website development, and graphic design – from California, Texas and Canada.
They plan to launch their Kickstarter early this year to raise funds to support their business registrations, supplier relations, and marketing efforts, said Dalal.
“As of now, we don’t have a specific monetary goal in mind, but it will be close to $10,000,” Dalal shared with India-West. “Backers of our campaign will be the first to receive the PetCode system and gain an exclusive discount on our product. So far, we have filmed and edited our Kickstarter video and subscribers on our email list will receive sneak peeks before we launch on Kickstarter.”
Their website petcodeusa.com explains more about their product and some of the helpful features it offers. They are also collecting emails for their Kickstarter pre-launch campaign.
“The number of emails we acquire will allow us to justify our Kickstarter goal, allowing us to set a reachable target,” Dalal told India-West. “We believe our website – petcodeusa.com – speaks to the quality of our work, our team, and dedication to making this idea a success. Countless hours have been poured into our product, and I expect and hope that we will be able to get this product to both current and prospective pet parents around the world.”
