PG&E Corporation Sept. 1 announced that Ajay Waghray has been appointed as senior vice president and chief information officer of PG&E Corporation.
In this role, Waghray will be responsible for defining, communicating, and executing a technology strategy that supports PG&E Corporation and its utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, in improving operations and safety to better serve customers, the company said in a news release.
This appointment follows a competitive nationwide executive search process, it said.
The Indian American executive will have oversight of PG&E’s information technology and cybersecurity functions and will report to Bill Smith, interim CEO of PG&E Corporation.
“Ajay is a proven technology leader whose experience will strengthen and elevate our work to develop and maintain an efficient, secure, and agile information technology organization,” said Smith in a statement. “Technology plays a critical role in everything we do, and a world-class IT function will be critical to our work to deliver better, safer outcomes for our customers. We look forward to having Ajay join our team as we embark on a new era for PG&E.”
Waghray brings over 30 years of experience leading information technology organizations across diverse industries and in highly regulated industries.
Prior to joining PG&E, Waghray served as managing partner of Agni Growth Ventures, advising on big data, security, machine learning, and artificial intelligence strategies.
Before AGV, he served as chief technology officer of Assurant, a Fortune 500 global provider of risk management products and services, where he was responsible for driving technology strategy and aligning IT with business objectives across Assurant’s global enterprise.
Previously, he served as CIO of Verizon Enterprise Solutions and Verizon Wireless, leading global information technology strategy, systems portfolio development and operations.
He currently sits on the board of Avocado Systems and on the advisory boards of Afiniti, and Veego.
Waghray holds an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s of science in computer science from West Virginia University, and a bachelor’s of engineering in mechanical engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in India.
