California Governor Gavin Newsom, in his third State of the State address on March 9, spoke of, among other issues, Project Homekey, which was launched in July to help solve the critical issue of homelessness, and which “created more than 6,000 new permanent housing units during the pandemic, buying hotels and motels and converting them at a third of the cost of traditional supportive housing.”
“We did this cheaper and faster than homeless housing has ever been built in California history,” said Newsom, “literally rewriting the book on how to tackle homelessness.”
But the initiative has drawn both praise as an innovative solution that creates immediate housing, as well as concern and pushback from those who say the project does not adequately address the homelessness crisis.
Building on the Project Roomkey model – the program that secured hotel rooms, travel trailers and other facilities to temporarily house California’s homeless population as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the state – Gov. Newsom allocated over $800 million to Project Homekey, and last year, the Governor’s office announced that all Project Homekey sites had closed escrow ahead of schedule and under-budget. The money was given to counties, cities and various public entities, including housing authorities and federally recognized tribal governments in the state, and a total of 6,029 units of permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness have been created.
Akash Kalia, whose company Functional Zero Partners works with communities to reduce homelessness, said the benefits of Project Roomkey – stopping the spread of COVID in homeless encampments and curtailing income losses faced by the hospitality industry – were immediate. As Project Roomkey shifted into Project Homekey, Kalia hopes it’s the beginning of a new industry and a new approach to fighting homelessness.
“I would love for individual hotel owners to take a more social entrepreneurial perspective and convert their properties themselves,” the Indian American told India-West. “In this case, Project Homekey, the government is purchasing these hotels. I think Project Homekey is a great way to show hotel owners what they can do and ultimately scale property conversions. This shows a much larger group of hotel owners that this is a potential viable business solution, along with providing a social benefit.”
Kalia worked with Project Homekey to identify hotels that would be a good fit for conversion, as well as find hotel owners who would benefit from participating. In 2016, he converted his parents’ hotel in Santa Rosa, California, into single-room-occupancy housing for homeless people. It was one of the first hotel-conversion facilities in the nation and the impact was dramatic. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/3qBHv5t)
“Within the first six months of my property, The Palms, being converted, we were able to reduce in-patient hospital stays by 64 percent and law enforcement interactions were reduced by 74 percent,” he noted. There are consistent long-term savings as well: “The average cost of a chronically homeless person is $90,000-$180,000 per person per year. To house someone at The Palms costs $13,000 per person per year,” Kalia explained to India-West.
In Milpitas, however, plans to convert a 146-room Extended Stay America into housing for 132 residents were met with pushback. The Milpitas City Council wanted to sue the developer, citing a lack of transparency and rushed timeline. And the opposition group Voices of Milpitas LLC, created in mid-November by former Mayor Jose Esteves, argued that the planned hotel conversion would compromise public safety and sanitation. According to an article on SanJoseInside.com, Voices of Milpitas LLC described the program as “massive government overreach and overspending.”
Former city council candidate Suraj Viswanathan, who started a petition to halt the project, cited AB 83, which waived local permitting requirements for creating new housing, including building facilities likes parks and schools to accommodate the growing population, as one his main concerns about the project.
“The main opposition is that…they are converting the hotel into permanent facilities. And that means that you have to have a certain number of facilities, park, schools. AB 83 waived all the permits and requirements for any new permanent housing to go through, and since there was no public hearing, there was no public say on this project before it went through.”
Viswanathan is also concerned that the project will overlook the homeless population local to Milpitas, including those residents who are newly homeless as a result of the pandemic. The county will prioritize housing for those who heavily rely on county services, he added, and local Milpitas residents who lost housing due to the pandemic may not get a room in the converted Extended Stay.
“Because it’s a county project and the county has a waiting list, that’s how people will be given priority,” the Indian American told India-West. “The biggest problem is that people need to be assessed and then they get on the waiting list. The other problem is that it is those who use the most county services, including mental health services, drug rehabilitation and hospitalizations that get priority.”
Because those with the highest needs are being prioritized, Viswanathan is also worried that the project isn’t as comprehensive as it needs to be.
“There are only going to be two cases workers… One case worker is full-time, one is only part-time. If you look at studies from Stanford they show that one caseworker can only help 12-15 people. The Milpitas project plans to house 132 people, so the services are inadequate for the needs of the resident. You can’t just throw money at the problem, if you want to do it, do it right.”
He also believes the neighborhood is not an appropriate location for the residents who will be housed at the renovated Extended Stay.
“These are the people who are using the most number of services in the county. Milpitas does not have a county hospital. Milpitas does not have facilities to help them. If they need to travel, they get a bus pass, and the stop is a mile away. The closest hospital is about seven miles.”
Kalia agrees that services are crucial to the success of permanent supportive housing.
“Around the long-term effects of permanent supportive housing, the only thing that makes it sustainable in the long-term is having really robust services attached to that housing, and that’s where a lot of those concerns can be mitigated, through those services,” he told India-West.
At The Palms, Kalia has created an on-site supportive services campus that includes a mobile food bank and mobile clinic. The campus serves not only the residents at The Palms but also those who live in the neighborhood. “It’s a net gain for the community,” Kalia said.
The concerns about public safety, sanitation and expense raised by Voices of Milpitas LLC are a common response when supportive housing is introduced into a community, Kalia said.
“I hear that a lot, but when you think about it from a public health standpoint, a sanitation standpoint, housing is the solution. And there are also a lot more interactions with law enforcement when people are not housed, and these all tie into costs for the community,” he explained.
“The increased amount of time that law enforcement interacts with an individual experiencing homelessness has a direct effect on their ability to answer calls for other services.”
Kalia also said he regularly hears the argument that supportive housing will lower a neighborhood’s property values. This, too, he said, is not borne out. “I’m on the planning commission for the city of Santa Rosa and that argument is always made, this will decrease my property value, but there’s no data that indicates that if you have people with a low income that it decreases property value, and that’s because of those safety services, because they create a larger safety net and safer community.”
Kaiser Permanente and Blue Shield of California have donated $45 million to Project Homekey to provide wrap-around supportive services to Homekey sites for two years. The funds are being administered by Enterprise Community Partners, an affordable housing non-profit organization.
“When you’re doing supportive housing, which Homekey is aiming to do, housing is a platform for providing services to people who are most vulnerable,” James Yelen, program director for Preservation at Enterprise Community Partners, explained. “The money we’re providing through funders will provide for a wide range of things – food delivery, mental health services, social services, and support for people with substance abuse challenges of various types,” he said.
The services will also vary site by site, Yelen said, with some sites built around a certain populations, for example, housing sites for survivors of domestic violence, people with HIV, veterans, seniors and transition-aged youth.
Contra Costa County Planning Commissioner Bhupen Amin, former chair of the California Hotel & Lodging Association and COO of Lotus Hotels & Investments, said he believes there is validity to both perspectives. For decades, hotel and motel owners in San Francisco – including many from the Indian American community – have provided shelter for homeless people. But, he said, there’s just never enough supply to meet the demand.
“I’d say similar programs [programs to house homeless in hotels] have been around for over 40 years, and even though there is certainly demand for it, there’s just never enough housing,” he told India-West.
And despite these efforts, he notes that the homeless population is only growing. “They’re doing everything they can in San Francisco, but the problem is just getting worse. San Francisco is literally spending tens of millions of dollars on the homeless population. Often, people will go to where the services are.”
Amin, who has also been involved in efforts to combat homelessness, both as a member of the Contra Costa Economic Opportunity Council and as chairman of the Contra Costa Workforce Development Board, said he thinks the concept of converting hotels into permanent supportive housing is promising but doesn’t believe that at this point the state has enough money to make anything other than a “small dent” in the situation.
“The state had $600 million to purchase hotels, but in reality, the average mid-sized, limited-service hotel costs $20 million, so that’s only about 30 hotels. The numbers [of homeless people is] are just so large that it’s really, really difficult to address.”
