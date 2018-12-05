Bumble, the online dating app on which women make the first move, is heading to India.
The company has roped in Indian actress Priyanka Chopra – who is also one of the investors – as an advisor for the India launch.
However, this isn’t Chopra’s first association with Bumble. In 2017, Chopra helped the company during the launch of Bumble Bizz, its social network for professionals.
The launch is reportedly planned for some time before the end of the year.
“It’s rare to see a brand with this level of reach and relevance maintain a commitment to their values and mission in a manner that has global impact,” Chopra told TechCrunch about her involvement in the India launch. “I’ve always believed that investing in women is key to social transformation and economic growth, and in working with Whitney and her team over the past year, I’m inspired by the real, positive change Bumble is creating and I’m proud to have the opportunity to contribute to this movement as a partner.”
The founder and CEO of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, told CNN that Chopra first told her that “Indian women needed Bumble” months ago.
“It was clear then we shared a passion for empowering young women on a global level,” Wolfe Herd told CNN in an e-mail. “From there we began architecting a plan to partner and launch Bumble in India.”
Wolfe Herd said the challenge in entering the Indian market is “localizing the experience and attracting women” — an area in which Chopra will help.
Wolfe Herd and Chopra hosted an intimate dinner in celebration of Bumble’s upcoming launch in India Oct. 29 at the Gramercy Park Hotel Rooftop in New York.
Guests in attendance at the dinner included Indian American actor Aasif Mandvi, producer Anadil Hossain, designer Anita Dongre, Trinity Venture’s Anjula Ancharia, designer Bibhu Mohapatra, longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, singer Jay Sean, Radhika Jones, editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair; Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code; and Samhita Mukhopadhyay, executive editor of Teen Vogue, among others.
According to Bumble, they are leveling the playing field and changing the dynamics of dating since “relationships should begin with respect and equality.”
How Bumble works: When members of the opposite sex match on Bumble, women are required to make the first move. This “shifts old-fashioned power dynamics and encourages equality from the start,” the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.