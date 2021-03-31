Indian actress Priyanka Chopra attends the THR Power Business Managers Breakfast on Oct. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. The photo on the right was among the photos that Chopra posted of her new Indian restaurant in New York City called Sona, helmed by Indian American chef Hari Nayak. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for THR; Priyanka Chopra/Twitter photo)