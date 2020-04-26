Vivek Lall, a prominent Indian American aerospace and defense expert, who played key roles in some of the major defense deals between India and the U.S., has resigned from Lockheed Martin “to spend more time with family,” according to a report on defenceaviationpost.com.
Lall, 50, is currently vice president of Aeronautics Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin, an American security and aerospace giant.
The company confirmed April 21 that Lall is leaving the company.
“We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Vivek Lall for representing Lockheed Martin and strengthening our commitment to international partners,” a spokesperson of Lockheed Martin told the website.
“We thank Vivek for his thought leadership and the many contributions he made to our team. We wish Vivek and his family all the best,” the spokesperson said.
Known as the industry architect of the U.S.-India defense relationship because of his involvement in major defense deals between the two countries, Lall expressed his “utmost gratitude” to Lockheed Martin for the unique opportunity to lead their aeronautics strategy and business development activities in international markets, including India.
“I thank them for understanding my decision to spend more time with my family,” Lall was quoted as saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.