An attorney by trade, Indian American Rahul B. Patel is a multi-faceted entrepreneur, as well as a sports agent.
Among the notable clients Patel has recently added to his rolodex is the San Antonio Spurs’ Keldon Johnson of the National Basketball Association.
Patel serves Johnson through his Fundamental Sports Management venture. According to his website, Patel has a passion for sports and a desire to reshape the sports representation industry.
FSM aims to revolutionize the way NBA athletes are represented throughout their lives, not just their playing careers. With unrivaled negotiation skills and a reputation for sealing deals, Patel works tirelessly for his clients ensuring a successful future far beyond their time on the court, his website says.
But serving as a sports agent isn’t the only avenue Patel is tackling. Outside of his FSM company, Patel heads Patel Gaines PLLC, PG Commercial and F45.
Patel Gaines is a firm focusing on commercial and civil litigation, commercial real estate, property tax litigation, and corporate and business law. It is the fifth fastest-growing law firm in the nation, according to his website.
PG Commercial has a focus on developing modern and innovative real estate development projects in South Central Texas. Since 2003, he has led the development of numerous projects. His most recent project, The 2030, is a state-of-the-art office building in North San Antonio that has received accolades from various media outlets.
F45 offers high-intensity, circuit-training workouts designed to maximize one’s time at the gym and in facilities all over the world. Featuring cutting-edge techniques, high-grade equipment, and experienced staff, F45 is introducing a more efficient and effective way to manage your fitness, according to the website.
“I think the one word that can define me is fearless,” Rahul Patel says of his versatile career, according to his profile.
Patel has been featured in Forbes, Money, BusinessWeek, USA Today and Texas Monthly, among a number of other notable publications. He has received numerous recognitions, including the San Antonio Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Man of the Year, and one of the Top 100 Influencers in Law across the nation. Under his leadership, the Patel Gaines law firm has also received prominent accolades including being named a Best Place to Work by the San Antonio Business Journal on multiple occasions, the bio said.
According to his LinkedIn page, he is nationally known as the resource to speak on topics including leadership, business, innovative management practices, personal branding, entrepreneurship, sports representation, commercial real estate, property tax litigation and more.
Patel has a J.D. degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing from Ohio State University’s Max M. Fisher College of Business.
