Ernst & Young recently unveiled its list of regional finalists for its 34th annual U.S. Entrepreneur of the Year competition.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world.
Among the finalists were MMS Holdings founder and chief scientific officer Uma Sharma, who was named one of 29 finalists by a panel of independent judges from a competitive pool of nominations in the Michigan and Northwest Ohio region.
“Since the day MMS began more than 14 years ago, I knew there was an opportunity to do things in a different way, to bring expert scientists, strong processes, and innovative methods together in a way that would positively impact lives globally, and I thank Entrepreneur Of The Year for recognizing this today,” said the Indian American founder in a company statement.
In the Southwest region, EY named a group of 40 regional finalists, with several Indian Americans named among them.
Included in the group were HYLA Mobile president and CEO Biju Nair; Nepris CEO and co-founder Sabari Raja; Twisted X CEO Prasad Reddy; and UWorld founder and CEO Chandra Pemmasani.
In the Pacific Northwest region, Bellevue, Washington-based Unikrn’s Rahul Sood and Zenoti Inc.’s Sudheer Koneru were finalists.
The Heartland Region also recently announced its finalists. Among them were Atif Siddiqi of Branch in Minnesota; and Aneela Idnani and Sameer Kumar of HabitAware of Minnesota.
Among the Midwest Region finalists named were Arnav Dalmia and Shivani Jain of Chicago-based Cubii; Raj Gupta of Chicago-based ESD; and Ekamdeep Singh of Indiana-based IKIO LED Lighting.
In the Southeast Region, Sandeep Gauba of Duluth, Georgia-based GoProcure Inc. was named among the regional finalists.
In Florida, Mahesh Chaddah and Yatin Patel of Orlando-based Reservations.com were named among the finalists.
The Mountain Desert region also announced its finalists, which did not include any Indian Americans or South Asian Americans.
EY has not disclosed the winners in a number of other regions, including the Northern California, Greater Los Angeles, Utah, Orange County, San Diego, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, East Central, Mid-Atlantic, Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York and New England regions.
All regional winners will be chosen during an Oct. 2 virtual event. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards, to be announced in November during a virtual awards gala. The Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2021.
This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity, the release said.
The Entrepreneur of the Year competition is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.
The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management.
Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.