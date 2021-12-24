Rep. Deborah Ross (NC-02) Dec. 21 sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ur Mendoza Jaddou to reduce processing delays for spousal work authorizations, co-signed by 22 House of Representative colleagues, including Indian American legislators Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi.
As a result of this backlog, said Ross in a press release, tens of thousands of immigrant spouses across the country – many of them highly educated women in the STEM fields – have been unable to work and provide for their families over the past year, causing unnecessary financial hardship for themselves and their loved ones.
The letter requests that DHS work expeditiously to implement the recent Shergill v. Mayorkas settlement; eliminate additional causes of delays by reinstating joint adjudication or primary and dependent visas and work authorizations; and expand the premium processing to additional visa categories, including H-4 and L-2 EADs.
Eligible H-4 visa holders are dependents of H-1B workers who have been approved for an employment-based green card. These spouses have been allowed to obtain work permits since 2015. L-2 visas are held by the spouses of executives, managers or "specialized knowledge staff.” These spouses have been allowed to work in the U.S. since 2002.
The letter says in part, “Due to the Trump administration’s changes to visa processing, H-4 and L-2 visa applicants have recently had to wait 11 months to two years to have their documents renewed—even though it only takes USCIS 12 minutes to process Form I-765 and 24 minutes to process Form I-539.
“The vast majority of H-4 and L-2 workers are highly educated women, many of whom are employed in STEM fields in the United States. Processing delays have left their families without a second income, forcing them to dip into their savings, sell their homes, and take other drastic measures to stay on their feet. These delays also threaten the over $7.5 billion that these workers contribute to the U.S. economy.
“In order to address this issue more holistically, we request that joint adjudication of primary and dependent visas and work authorizations be reinstated…We also urge USCIS to quickly expand premium processing to additional visa categories, including H-4 and L-2 visas and EADs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.