Indian American Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks during a March 1 news conference with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (left) to announce legislation that would tax the net worth of America's wealthiest individuals. Citing growing inequalities during the coronavirus pandemic, Jayapal, Warren and Rep. Brendan Boyle introduced the bill that would apply a two percent tax on people worth more than $50 million and an additional one-percent surcharge for net worth above $1 billion. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)