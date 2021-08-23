Indian American Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, in a proposed letter to be sent to the Democratic leadership, said: “The American economy is unable to access the full international talent pool of high-skilled workers already present and working in the United States today…because there is effectively a green card ban on high-skilled immigrants from India, China, and other countries with large populations of workers eager to remain in America and power.” The congressman is seen on the steps of the House on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. May 14, 2021. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)